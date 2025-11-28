Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $26.54 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,544,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of EMCOR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 63.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,278,000 after buying an additional 153,948 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $611.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $658.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.82. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $778.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

