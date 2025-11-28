Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $30.84 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 296,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,844,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 242,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,136,000 after buying an additional 1,021,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BAH opened at $83.32 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.