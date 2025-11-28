Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $31.24 Million in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 594,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Corning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,936,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 792,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,977.42. This represents a 69.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,008.75. This represents a 23.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

