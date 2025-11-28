Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $32.40 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,396,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,202,016,000 after acquiring an additional 384,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,839,569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $872,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $370.25 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.40 and a 1 year high of $503.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,614 shares of company stock valued at $41,278,417. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

