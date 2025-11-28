Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 317,145 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $30,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.64.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $130.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.93. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

