Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $20.61 Million Investment in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,612,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Constellation Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $2,333,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 969.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 75,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $126.45 and a 52-week high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Zacks Research raised Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.