Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 874,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,114,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of CenterPoint Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CNP stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $240,746.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,354.91. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

