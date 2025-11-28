Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 456,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,856,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Ventas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $344,740,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,796,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,533,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,241 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 451.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $23,553,233.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. This represents a 21.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 698,912 shares of company stock worth $51,454,499 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

