Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 79.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $130.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.17%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,388.36. This represents a 17.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

