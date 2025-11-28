Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,627 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $32,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.50 price objective (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.03.

Shares of SO opened at $90.32 on Friday. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

