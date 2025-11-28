Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $29,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $255.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.46.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1%

TEL stock opened at $224.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $250.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

