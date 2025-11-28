Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,619 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $26,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 181,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,900,000 after buying an additional 92,772 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 825,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 67,002 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $15,138,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.56%.

In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

