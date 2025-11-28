Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252,476 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $28,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.02. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $311.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total value of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 41,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,210.55. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,073.60. The trade was a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $3,920,556. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.