Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 10,248 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $39,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.13.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $275.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.93 and a 200-day moving average of $235.00. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $304.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

