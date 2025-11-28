Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 168,190 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,190 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 1.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $47,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 111.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $217.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

