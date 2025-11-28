Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 17,848 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after buying an additional 10,049,029 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.60.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $356.14 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $436.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $354.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.77 and its 200-day moving average is $380.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

