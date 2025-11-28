Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 194,591 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,591 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,013,000 after purchasing an additional 868,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,773,000 after purchasing an additional 834,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $223,556,000.

GEV opened at $590.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $592.71 and its 200 day moving average is $567.42. The company has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. HSBC boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

