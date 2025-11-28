Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 222,200 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,200 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vertiv worth $32,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,132,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 462,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after buying an additional 88,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $172.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

