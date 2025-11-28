Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 22,325 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $26,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,312,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 224.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,351 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 61.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,442,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,745,000 after buying an additional 926,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 550.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 759,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,367,000 after buying an additional 642,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,798,000 after buying an additional 613,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities set a $475.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,260.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $353.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.83 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

