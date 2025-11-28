Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 22,450 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $340.32 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $360.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.87. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

