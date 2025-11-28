Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 250,500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $26,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,220,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 821,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,366,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 616,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,497 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. Wall Street Zen cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $478.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $252,915.15. This trade represents a 14.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

