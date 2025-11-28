Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 25,085 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,085 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lennar worth $33,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 190.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $131.31 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $177.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

