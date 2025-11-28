Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 438,690 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 438,690 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at $98,568,696.16. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $230.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $258.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

