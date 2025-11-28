Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 45,103 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,103 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $133.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.66. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $175.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 28.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

