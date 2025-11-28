Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 50,051 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,051 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in American Tower by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 14.9% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9%

AMT stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.93. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. American Tower’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

