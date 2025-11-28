Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 62,400 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $25,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 131,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $174.59 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $185.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.