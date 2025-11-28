Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 79,125 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,125 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Toll Brothers worth $22,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $2,154,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOL opened at $140.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $168.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

