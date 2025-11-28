Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes $29.94 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 291,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,941,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Crown Castle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $10,395,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 751,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Crown Castle by 36.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.98%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

