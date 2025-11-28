Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes $47.86 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 443,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,862,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $114.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $484.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.30. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $120.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

