Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $34,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.95.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.27.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

