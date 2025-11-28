Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of IDACORP worth $19,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,536,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111,182 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,110,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,243,000 after buying an additional 200,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDACORP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,391,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,323,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 708,989 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,247,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,034,000 after acquiring an additional 249,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $138.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.91.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $524.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

