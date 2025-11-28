Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Okta were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 12.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, September 26th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $789,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,695.88. This represents a 48.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $2,951,605.44. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,126. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.81 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

