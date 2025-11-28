Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF $FLDR

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDR. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,723,000. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

BATS:FLDR opened at $50.27 on Friday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

