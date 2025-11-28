Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in APi Group Corporation $APG

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in APi Group were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in APi Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,632 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,802,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,268 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,521,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after buying an additional 1,217,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in APi Group by 553.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after purchasing an additional 953,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $12,270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,968,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,583,631.10. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,910,000 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APG opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 107.09 and a beta of 1.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.52.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

