Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,214.48. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VMI stock opened at $410.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.79. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $427.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

