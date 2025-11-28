Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,668 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF $EFAD

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $762,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 79,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAD stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.77. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.