Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,705 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $34.72.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

