Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,734 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul $JAJL

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAJL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000.

Shares of BATS:JAJL opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.63 million and a PE ratio of 25.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

