Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,442 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 711,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $124,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,757,842,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,541,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,392,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,193,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,678,000 after buying an additional 43,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $172.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.10. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $207.78.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus set a $200.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

