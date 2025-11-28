Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17,480 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $114,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Waste Connections by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays restated a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.32.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $176.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $163.27 and a one year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,190.52. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

