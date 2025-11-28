Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,994 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $133,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 32.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 724,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,215,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.3% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

NYSE:CMS opened at $75.28 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

