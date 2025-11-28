Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 30,719 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,683,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $129,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in US Foods by 7.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE USFD opened at $78.72 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. US Foods’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USFD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.