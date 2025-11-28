Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,460 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $132,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Everest Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 104.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,075,000 after buying an additional 63,321 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Everest Group news, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This represents a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. This trade represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $312.17 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $392.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Everest Group from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

