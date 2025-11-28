Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 65,622 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,627,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,622 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $135,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 20.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $59.18 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.