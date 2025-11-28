Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 96,965 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $113,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 756,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,371,000 after acquiring an additional 167,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,276.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 280,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 83,085 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 189.9% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 76,298 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

