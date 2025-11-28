Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 981,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $112,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,493,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $147.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $148.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

