Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $128,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linonia Partnership LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,382,000 after acquiring an additional 589,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,711,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,206,000 after acquiring an additional 256,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,430,000 after acquiring an additional 205,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,551,000.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $213.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $439,837.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,010.68. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,425,195.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,974.02. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,744. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

