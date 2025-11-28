Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,649,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $131,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 9.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 188.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,389.34. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.06 per share, with a total value of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,984.06. This trade represents a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.