Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,369 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $119,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,457,000 after buying an additional 1,210,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,675,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,459,000 after acquiring an additional 611,233 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the second quarter valued at $82,056,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Arete Research raised shares of TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

TKO stock opened at $193.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $212.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.48%.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.32, for a total value of $45,293.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,632.96. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,961. The trade was a 16.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $5,541,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

