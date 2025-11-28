Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,816 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $133,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,129,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Down 13.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $251.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -969.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.94. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $2,140,823.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,263,655.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

